Emery Charles Hopper, 89, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday morning, December 12, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born April 29, 1932, in Widnoon, to James Garfield and Mary (Cravener) Hopper.

Emery worked for Martins Construction and Shirey Lumber and various other jobs.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and scrapping/junking.

He is survived by his children, Terry Hopper (Lana) of Mayport, Patti Burford (Dana) of Templeton, Jamie Hopper ( Tonya Adams) of Mayport, Linda Franklin, (David McIntyre) of Kittanning, Kevin Hopper (Brittany McFall) of New Bethlehem, Cindy Hopper (Ray Silvis) of New Bethlehem, and Jessica Hopper, of New Bethlehem, grandchildren, Ryan Hopper (Markelle Smith) of Mayport, Seth Burford, of Leonia, New Jersey, Nicole Termine (Zac) of Sligo, Ashley Polka, of New Bethlehem, Tara (Shawn) Earley of Rimersburg, Travis Hopper of Youngstown, Ohio, Lennon Hopper, Cash Hopper, and Liberty Hopper of New Bethlehem, and Peyton Silvis of New Bethlehem, great-grandchildren, Brynn Termine, Ridge Termine, Sawyer Hopper, Finn Earley, Charlie Earley, Travis Hopper, Jr. and Adylia Hopper, and a brother, Herman (Ruth) Hopper of New Bethlehem.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his former wife, Alberta M. Hopper, three brothers, Howard, Melvin, and Harold (Jim) Hopper and four sisters, Margaret Treece, Helen McIntire, Mona Steele, and Phoebe Hopper.

Services will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Tidal Union Cemetery.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.