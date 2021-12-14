Harmony Township Supervisor Accused of Elbowing Man in Nose at Local Bar

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Chairman of the Harmony Township Board of Supervisors was recently cited for an incident where he allegedly elbowed another man in the nose at a local bar.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed one summary count of harassment against 58-year-old Derrick Durand Beach, of West Hickory, on Tuesday, December 7.

According to the citation, the incident happened around 9:39 p.m. on Friday, December 3, at a location on Main Street in Harmony Township, Forest County.

The citation indicates Beach was at a local bar and was speaking to a male victim and a known witness when he allegedly elbowed the victim in the nose and pulled the victim’s hair.

As of December 13, Beach had not yet entered a plea on the citation.

