Homicide in Venango County Still Under Investigation

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 @ 01:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_0886_ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Rockland Township early Sunday morning remains under investigation.

Trooper Michelle McGee, Community Service Officer for the Franklin-based State Police, told exploreClarion.com the case remains under active investigation.

Trooper McGee noted police are also conferring with District Attorney Shawn White regarding criminal charges in relation to the incident.

Franklin-based State Police were initially dispatched to 279 Carls Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County, around 2:26 a.m. on Sunday, December 12, for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, the victim – 29-year-old Peter Bernardo Spencer of Allegheny County – was found dead in the front yard of the residence, due to multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The suspect, a known 25-year-old man, was subsequently detained and taken into custody.

Police said multiple firearms were also located at the scene.

The case, which is being classified as a homicide, is being investigated by the Troop E Major Case Team.

Authorities are awaiting the results of Spencer’s autopsy.

No further details are being released at this time due to the sensitivity of the investigation.


