Jody Lynn Farlow, 52, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, while at home, surrounded by her family.

Jody was born on December 14, 1968, to Gerald W. Henry and Linda Irene Smith in DuBois, PA. On August 8, 2020, Jody married Charles “Chuck” E. Farlow Jr. in Benezette, PA; Chuck survives her.

Jody graduated from Jeff Tech after completing their LPN nursing program. She received her associate degree in Medical Assistant from Lock Haven University. After completing her schooling, Jody worked for Dr. Devlin in Brockway, Dr. Fatula in DuBois, Laurel Eye in Brookville, and the Clarion Hospital.

Jody loved working with young children in the pediatrics department at Dr. Fatula’s office. Jody was an overall very caring person; she was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need. Jody was also an animal lover, especially when it came to cats and dogs. She enjoyed going to any beach with sand and water. Above all else, Jody loved her family, especially her granddaughter.

In addition to her mother and husband, Jody is survived by two children; Justin Lee Bussard (36) and Kayleigh Jo Dolby Rogers (30); two sisters; Cristin Hickman (43) and Stephanie Clinger (46); two stepsiblings; Gay Lynn Kunselman and Joy Hartzell; two step-children; Emily Savanah Oglesby (24) and Kai-Lyn Victoria Rose Farlow (20); granddaughter; Kaelyn Jade Dolby (12); step-grandson; Jaxson Luther Oglesby (4); and a step-granddaughter arriving in February.

Jody is preceded in death by her father; maternal grandparents; Clair and Ruby Smith; mother-in-law Bernice Joiner; and grandmother-in-law Edith Lingenfelter.

Family and friends will be received for a memorial visitation on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Lisa’s LadyBugs, a non-profit organization, created to present a glimpse of God’s love to families that are going through cancer, lisaladybugs.org, or to PO Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.