Jonathon E Kudrick, 55, of Athens, Ga., died suddenly, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, due to a genetic heart condition.

He was born December 16, 1965, in Streator, Ill., the son of Imogene (Odle) Kudrick, of New Stanton, and the late Lloyd Kudrick.

Affectionately known as “Big Jon,” he was completely devoted to his wife, Mel, and loved his friends and family fiercely.

He had a lifelong career in construction that included building resorts at Disney World, working as a site supervisor, and helping friends and family. When any of us asked, his response was always “We can do that!” He always made us laugh with his incredible sense of humor, and could be relied upon for a good joke (usually off-color). He looked and acted like a big, gruff grizzly bear, but was a marshmallow inside.

Jon was a friend and protector to all. He was incredibly wise and kind, and will be so dearly missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Melanie (Ayres) Kudrick; his brother, Benjamin Kudrick (Jennifer), of New Stanton; his sister, Rachel Kudrick (Mary Herbert), of Pittsburgh; and his stepdaughter, Lauren Boggs, of Athens, Ga. He is also survived by his niece, Sarah; and nephews, Freddy and Benny. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. His niece and nephews knew him as a wonderful uncle.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, with a service to follow, in the C. Richard Mccauley Funeral Home Inc., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. There will be a livestream of the service in the funeral home. A Funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 16, in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Knox.

