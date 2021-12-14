Judith A. March, 58, of Conneaut Lake, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at UPMC Horizon in Greenville.

Born in Franklin on October 8, 1963, she was a daughter of Rita Stanley Beatty and the late Eugene H. Beatty.

She was a 1981 graduate of Franklin High School.

Judy proudly served her country in the United States Army and was stationed in Baumholder, Germany.

She worked many years as a Corrections Officer for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Judy enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends.

Judy was married to Garland March on April 29, 1988 in Killeen, TX and he survives. Also surviving is her beloved dog, Max; a brother, Kenneth Beatty and his wife Deborah of Franklin; a sister, Betty Owens and her husband Rick of Franklin; three nephews, Nathan Beatty, Bob Beatty and Josey Beatty; two great-nephews, Austin Beatty and Cadien Beatty and a great-niece, Renee Larimore.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Jimmy Beatty.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends welcome from Noon – 2:00 P.M. Saturday.

A funeral service will follow at 2:30 P.M. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dana Lewis, Pastor of the Mount Carmel Tabernacle Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.