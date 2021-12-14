Local Woman Rolls Vehicle on Rehobeth Church Road

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman lost control of her vehicle, causing it to strike an embankment and roll over on Rehobeth Church Road on Friday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:14 p.m. on Friday, December 10, on Rehobeth Church Road, just south of Southern Avenue, in Clarion Township.

Police say 20-year-old Harley A. Frey, of Clarion, was traveling north on Rehobeth Church Road when she lost control of her 2008 Subaru Impreza for an unknown reason and went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment and rolled onto its roof before coming to an uncontrolled rest facing north on the roadway.

Frey was using a seat belt and was not injured.

She was cited for a speed violation.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

