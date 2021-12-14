 

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Incident at Cemetery in Sligo

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that recently occurred at a cemetery in Sligo Borough.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident happened around 10:56 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, at the Grandview Cemetery on Ridge Street, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Ridge Street Extension when it left the roadway, went into the grass of Grandview Cemetery, and struck a gravestone, pushing it backward. The vehicle then continued north and proceeded to turn around, heading south on Ridge Street and then fleeing the scene.

The vehicle left a triangular piece of tire at the scene from damage to the driver’s side tire, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


