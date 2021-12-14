Richard L. Yard, 88 of Grove City passed away, December 11, 2021, after a brief illness at Allegheny General Hospital.

Dick was born September 2, 1933 in Southern Venango County (near Emlenton) to Chester C. Yard and Bernice Miller Yard. Dick married Ethel Critchlow on June 20, 1952. The couple was married for 68 years prior to Ethel passing on September 10, 2021.

As a longtime resident of the area, he was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. Dick retired from the Cooper Bessemer, as a millwright worker, after 44 and a half years. He also was a 3rd generation house painter.

Dick was an avid outdoorsmen and gun collector; he was a life time member of the Jackson Center Rifle and Gun Club and the National Rifle Association. Dick went on many hunting and fishing trips out West and to Canada. He was a 50 year plus member of the Masons in Grove City and the Scottish Rite in New Castle. Dick enjoyed playing in the Library Bridge group. He was in ownership, with his wife in Yard’s Antiques and former partner in Yard’s Continental Mobile Home Park. He enjoyed visiting many places nationally and internationally including Australia, Asia, Europe and Alaska.

Dick was known for his unique sense of humor, tireless work ethic, limitless energy to help others and profound love of his friends and family. He will be remembered by his ability to repair anything.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory, his daughter Susie Lynn (David) of Grove City and son Douglas (JoNell) Yard of Harrisville. Dick’s grandchildren Bridget (John) Casteel of Grove City, Bonnie Thompson of Florida, Marybeth (Tim) Miller of Grove City and Cheston (Mary Jane) of Harrisville. Dick’s great grandchildren Ashlynn Moyer (Nick), Cade Adams, Hunter Coon, Carly, Connor and Colton Casteel, Brynna, Charlie, Aislyn and Hadley Miller and Cole Yard. Dick was also blessed with 2 great great granddaughters Nora E. and Macy Sandford. Dick’s sisters Barb McLaughlin and Shirley Cramer and a brother John Yard.

Dick was welcomed into heaven by his parents and his wife Ethel.

Family will welcome friends at the Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main Street, Harrisville on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Ed Saxton and Rev. Willard Morse will be officiating the funeral service.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Friends can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S. Broad Street, Grove City PA 16127.

