Rose M. Adams, of Cranberry, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 13, 2021, with her family by her side.

Born September 16, 1949 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester A. Reisinger and Margaret A. Flockerzi Reisinger.

Rose married Craig E. Adams, the love of her life, on April 20, 2002. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2020.

Rose was a 1967 graduate of Cranberry High School. Rose obtained her LPN in 1968 from the Oil City School District Nursing Program. Rose worked as an LPN for 42 years. Her last employment was with the Venango County/UPMC Visiting Nurses where she held various nursing positions.

Rose was recognized with the UPMC ACE (Award for Commitment and Excellence in Services) award for the excellent care she gave to her patients. It was one of her greatest honors to be an annual guest speaker for the Venango County Vo-Tech LPN Nursing Program.

Rose was the Queen Mom of the Cranberry Red Hats, founder/facilitator of the Arthritis Support Group and a beloved counselor for the VNA Camp Good Grief Program. She was an active member of the Living Word Church until the time of her illness.

Rose was a devoted mother, grandmother, and wife. She always saw the good in others and encouraged others in meeting a challenge. Rose was a talented cook, quilter, crafter, and organizer of gallivanting. Her family and her friends were her pride and joy.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Janel Hanna (Jason), and her grandchildren Kyle Hanna (Courtney), Kaitlyn Hanna (Jaycob Keister and son, Waylon), her pal, Gracie, a yellow lab. A step-daughter Mary Flannigan (Dan).

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother, Thomas Reisinger and a beloved son, Aaron Pertz.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

