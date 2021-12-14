SPONSORED: Wagner Tarps Looking to Add to Staff, Working on Projects of All Sizes
Protect your valuable from the winter snow and ice with a custom made tarp from Wagner Tarps in Brookville!
For over twenty-five years, Wagner Tarps has provided the trucking industry with durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps.
But, that’s not all they do.
Wagner Tarps can customize a tarp or cover for any situation. From parking meter covers to a vinyl roof for a portable stage.
How about a soft vinyl roof and back window for your UTV or ATV? Or, maybe you are in need of a new cover for your fishing boat.
Any size – big or small!
Job Opportunites at Wagner Tarps
Wagner Tarps is looking to add to their already creative and talented staff. Do you want to learn a new trade while earning money at the same time, not to mention weekly bonuses just for showing up to work?
NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY – Wagner Tarps will pay you to learn the trade!
Positions are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
On the job training, no experience is necessary – you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.
The position includes a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130.00 a week just for showing up to work!
The position also includes paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.
Apply in person at:
244 Industrial Park Road
Brookville, PA
