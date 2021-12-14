State Police Calls: Theft of Wallet, Burglary Investigation, DUI Incident

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Theft in Toby Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating the theft of a wallet that was reported in Toby Township, Clarion County, around 8:00 a.m. on December 1.

Police say a blue denim card wallet with a zipper, valued at $1.00, was stolen and the Northwest Savings Bank Visa card in the wallet was subsequently used to make purchases.

The victims are listed as a 46-year-old Rimersburg man and a 64-year-old Butler man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Burglary in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred late last month in Clarion Township.

The burglary reportedly happened sometime between noon and 12:31 p.m. on November 21 at a location on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Police say a silver ring with a black half heart, valued at $20.00, and a black Samsung Galaxy ST7 phone, valued at $40.00, were stolen.

The vehicle is listed as a 37-year-old Clarion woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Note: PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

DUI in Tionesta Township

Around 11:58 a.m. on December 5, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Nissan Maxima near Tionesta Dam on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say the driver, identified as a 19-year-old male from Erie, was subsequently deemed to be under the influence of an illicit substance.

The driver’s name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Note: PSP Marienville released the above report on Monday, December 13, 2021.

