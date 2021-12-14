 

Homeowner Extinguishes Fire in Residence Along Route 208

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Image from iOS (1)KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency services responded to a chimney fire just outside of Knox along State Route 208 on Monday afternoon.

By the time the crews arrived on the scene, the homeowner had already put the fire out.

(Photos by: Leon Aristeguieta)

According to the Clarion County 9-1-1 Center, a call was received at 2:52 p.m. on Monday for a fire at the private residence.

Knox Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Fire Department, and Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service responded to the call at 6364 Rt. 208.

“It was just a chimney fire,” Jon Weaver, Knox Fire First Assistant, told exploreClarion.com. “The homeowner thought the chimney was starting to catch. She took care of it. It really wasn’t much in the first place.”

Weaver said the fire departments still checked the house to ensure the fire was taken care of.

“The homeowner had it under control,” Weaver added.

The fire was put out by the homeowner with a fire extinguisher, which the Knox Fire Department recommends everyone have in their home.

“We’ve had three calls that they’ve made a big difference on,” Weaver said.

The scene was cleared at 4:23 p.m.

Image from iOS


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

