A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Showers likely after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a chance of snow showers between 11pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.