Andy Whitcomb Speaks at Clarion Rotary About the Difficulties of Patenting Fishing Lures

CLARION, Pa. – Andy Whitcomb presented to Clarion Rotary on Monday, December 13, to discuss his trials and tribulations to protect a fishing lure design.

(Pictured above: Andy Whitcomb with Rotarians Jarred Heuer and Zach Garbarino.)



Whitcomb passed around several prototype examples of his unique design.

Since 1974 there have been over 3,000 patents on fishing lures, but due to some distinctive aspects of his design, a patent attorney estimated that there was a 50% chance that it would be rejected by a patent examiner on the initial filing. Instead of filing and perhaps re-filing, Whitcomb shared his idea in a four-page article in the 2020 January/February issue of Bassmaster magazine.

“Did I do the right thing? We’ll see,” Whitcomb admitted.

“But, this article should be credited for a lure that no angler, or fish, has seen yet. And this isn’t my only wacky fishing tackle idea.”

Whitcomb resides in St. Petersburg with his wife Shannon, and two children. His website is www.justkeepreeling.com.

Andy Whitcomb is an award-winning outdoor writer who has been featured in such magazines as Oklahoma Today, Boating World, and multiple ICAST Show Guides. His humor column can be found in Kayak Angler magazine and his article, “Scratch the Hatch” was in the April 2021 issue of Bassmaster magazine.

Since 2011, he also has contributed over 400 tips, observations, and stories as a multi-species angler and blogger for www.TakeMeFishing.org.

