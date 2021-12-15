Area Man Facing Charges for Allegedly Attacking Woman Over ‘Elf on the Shelf’ in Jefferson County

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an area man who is accused of “attacking” a woman during an argument over an “elf on the shelf” in Jefferson County.

Court documents indicate the DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Seneca V. Keagle, of DuBois.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:40 a.m. on December 8, DuBois-based State Police responded to Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital for a report of an assault that reportedly occurred at a location on Grant Street in Reynoldsville around 7:30 a.m.

Police then spoke to a victim who reported being in an argument with Seneca Keagle over the placement of an elf in the residence.

The complaint notes the victim stated Keagle was intoxicated when the argument took place.

The victim told police during the argument, she tried to move the elf, and Keagle then “attacked” her. The victim said she got away and then went upstairs to get her son ready for school, but Keagle followed her and attacked her again, grabbing her by the back of the head and attempting to “bash” her head off the stairs. The victim indicated she tried to protect her head, but injured her arm in the process.

After speaking to the victim about the incident, police also spoke to Keagle.

According to the complaint, Keagle told police he was sleeping, and the victim was “stomping” around the house, which made him angry. He allegedly admitted that he “shoved” the victim, but couldn’t remember if she had fallen down or not.

Keagle was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 3:19 p.m. on December 9, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He remains free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on January 12, 2022, with Judge Inzana presiding.

