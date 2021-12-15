Bonnie Ann Lieberum, 67, of Chestnut Ridge Rd., Emlenton, Richland Twp., Clarion County, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly Monday morning, December 13, 2021 at her home.

Bonnie was born in Butler on April 16, 1954. She was the daughter of Mary Kepple Kriebel of Callensburg and the late Ivan Kriebel.

She was a 1972 graduate of Keystone High School in Knox and had earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Psychology from Clarion University.

Bonnie had been employed at Clarview Nursing Home and was a substitute teacher for Riverview IU6 for many years.

Bonnie enjoyed spending time outdoors, her dogs and cats, crafting, taking pictures, and most especially the company of her family.

She was a long time member of the Callensburg Church of God where she had taught Sunday School.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Jeffrey L. Lieberum, whom she married in Oil City on January 26, 1974.

Also surviving are three children, Angela L. Fulmer and her husband, Ken, Matthew A. Lieberum (Christina Clinger), all of Callensburg, and Rylie Jo E. Lieberum of Emlenton; four grandchildren, Katrina Fulmer of Rimersburg, Kaylynn Fulmer of Callensburg, Matthew A. Lieberum Jr. of St. Petersburg, and Kendra Fulmer of Ford City; two brothers, John Kriebel and his wife, Patricia, of Highland Heights, OH and David Kriebel and his wife, Janet, of Callensburg; two sisters, Linda Pennington and her husband, Jeff, of Bruin and Christine Kriebel of Callensburg; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul T. “Tom” and Eunice Lieberum of Ft. Myers, FL, as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela A. Lieberum, who died November 1, 2002, and her grandparents, and a number of aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday.

A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Larry Rapp, pastor of the Callensburg Church of God, officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

