Bonnie Lucas

Bonnie Gail Reese Lucas, 74, of Polk passed away on December 8, 2021 at AHN Grove City.

Bonnie was born December 4, 1947 in East Brady. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Margaretta Forringer Reese.

Bonnie was married for 52 wonderful years to her devoted husband Richard DeLoss Lucas who survives. The couple was married on August 7, 1969 in Hilliards.

Bonnie was a graduate of Victory Joint School. After graduation she attended Butler Beautician School and became a licensed beautician and trainer. Bonnie devoted her time to taking care of others at Polk Center as a residential service aid where she worked for 25 years before retiring. Bonnie spent a great deal of time at Richard Lucas Photography Studio.

Bonnie loved gardening, traveling, crocheting and spending time with her family. She loved the Rocky Mountains and trips to Disney.

Bonnie will be remembered with love by her husband Richard of Polk, and her two daughters Michelle Allen and her husband Steve and Stacey Shaffer of Pittsburgh. Her grandchildren Morgan Powers, Madison Powers, Mason Powers, Cooper Allen, Lexie Shaffer and great grandchild Riley Powers. Also surviving is her sister Sandy Guiste and her husband Malcom of Clintonville.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters Carol Standish, Patricia Reedy and Tammy Reese, her brother John Edward Reese.

A memorial service for Bonnie will take place at the Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main Street, Harrisville PA on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. The family will welcome friends from noon till the time of the service as well. Rev. Willard Morse will be officiating the memorial service.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.