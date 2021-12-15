Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jeri Reddinger’s Texas Caviar

Try this southern spin on a classic caviar dish!

Ingredients

2 cans pinto beans

2 cans black eyed peas



2 cans shoe peg corn1 small jar pimentos drain1 cup finely chopped bell pepper1 cup finely chopped onion(Drain first 4 ingredients in colander)

MARINADE

3/4 C apple cider vinegar

1/2 C salad oil

1 C sugar

1 t salt

1/2 t pepper

Directions

-Mix marinade ingredients together in a small sauce pan until they come to a boil.

-Let it cool then pour over veggies.

-Refrigerate for several hours then drain.

-Mix well & serve with Tostito’s scoops. Enjoy!

