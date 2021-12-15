Clarion County Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths; Four Cases, One Death Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths as of Tuesday, December 14.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,312 while the death toll increased to 164.

Neighboring Forest County reported four new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Tuesday, increasing the county’s total number to 1,818 and moving the death toll to 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/14/21 – 6,300

11/13/21 – 6,972

12/10/21 through 12/12/21 – 23,186

12/9/21 – 9,870

12/8/21 – 7,617

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 11196 57 11253 252 (2 new) Butler 30799 103 30902 585 (3 new) Clarion 6295 17 6312 164 (3 new) Clearfield 13598 166 13764 246 (5 new) Crawford 14326 43 14369 238 (3 new) Elk 5093 8 5101 69 (1 new) Forest 1814 4 1818 31 (1 new) Indiana 11743 42 11785 283 (6 new) Jefferson 6557 28 6585 172 (7 new) McKean 6120 9 6129 111 (2 new) Mercer 17057 65 17122 392 (4 new) Venango 8651 28 8679 187 (3 new) Warren 5400 22 5422 168

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.