Clarion University Women’s Basketball: Golden Eagles Fall at Home to Shippensburg

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s basketball team got the offense going in the second half, but it was not enough to make up for a halftime deficit as Clarion (2-6, 1-2 PSAC) fell by a 67-48 score to Shippensburg at Tippin Gym.

Clarion’s offense took some time to warm up, but when they did they went bucket for bucket with the Raiders. Freshmen Cory Santoro and Sierra Bermudez scored the bulk of their points in the second half of action, with the former posting a team-high 16 points and the latter 12 points. Jada Smith pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds, her third double-digit rebounding game of the season.

One of the primary differences in the final score came as a result of turnovers. Though the numbers were roughly even between the teams, Shippensburg took better advantage of those opportunities, outscoring Clarion 20-4 off turnovers. The Raiders won the battle on the boards as well, outrebounding Clarion 37-31.

Shippensburg controlled the action in the first half, outscoring Clarion 27-13 while holding the Golden Eagles to a 22.2 field goal percentage in the first 20 minutes. That said, neither team shot the ball terribly well to open the game, with just two made field goals between the two teams in the first four minutes of play. Charjae Brock cut Shippensburg’s lead to 7-6 with a midrange jumper at the 5:28 mark, but the Raiders extended the lead to two possessions by the end of the quarter. The second quarter was a much more pronounced advantage for Shippensburg, who held Clarion to just two makes from the field.

The Golden Eagles improved in the third quarter, with Bermudez breaking a long field goal drought with a pull up jumper just 11 seconds into the half. Santoro cut the lead to 12 points with a make at the 8:17 mark, but the Raiders pushed the advantage and eventually carried a 45-28 lead into the fourth quarter. Clarion started pouring more shots in, though, going 8-of-15 (.533) from the field in the fourth quarter to tighten the final deficit. Santoro made a three-pointer with 2:36 remaining to whittle the advantage down to 61-48, but it was ultimately not enough for Clarion to catch up.

