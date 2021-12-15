Commissioners Approve 9-1-1-Related Projects, Issue Proclamations

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley approved three proclamations and funding for several projects at Tuesday morning’s business meeting.

(Pictured above: County Administrator Jillian Fischer highlights MVS proposal information for Commissioners Ted Tharan and Wayne Brosius.)

Two of the three proclamations state Clarion County recognizes the “important role that sports play in helping obtain an effective education and career.” The Clarion Area Lady Cats and the Redbank Valley Varsity Football team recently excelled and each received a separate proclamation.

The Clarion Area Lady Cats are the 2021 PIAA Class 1A State Volleyball Champions.

The Redbank Valley Varsity Football 2021 District 9A Champions were also honored with a proclamation. The 2001 Bulldogs held a 13-1 record entering into the PIAA Championship. The Bulldogs are the first Redbank Valley sports team to advance to the PIAA championships.

The three commissioners urged all citizens, businesses, and community organizations of Clarion County to join in celebrating this landmark victory.

Commissioners also offered a proclamation naming December as Dog License Awareness Month, noting that thousands of unlicensed dogs around the state go missing each year and are never found.

“Purchasing a dog license is required by law and is an easy way to ensure a means for a lost dog to be returned to the family that they belong, with many examples of that happening in Clarion County each year.”

Liquid Fuel Grants

County Aid Liquid Fuels totaling $80,000.00 were awarded to two municipalities.

Porter Township received $61,625.00 for the Porter Township, T498 Smith Road Box Culvert Project.

Hawthorn Borough was awarded $18,375.00 for the Hawthorn Borough Street Project.

Municipalities also receive individual liquid fuel support based on the number of miles of road in the municipality. Clarion County also receives a liquid fuels allotment once a year and funds other municipal projects.

MVS Securities was the apparent low bidder, pending legal review to provide IP Door Access and IP Intercom Systems for the new 9-1-1 emergency communication system under development in Shippenville. The MVS includes $13,174.48 for the system’s browser and $32,867 for the IP (Internet Protocol) based intercom.

Also approved for the new 9-1-1 center were five Xybix Ergonomic Workstations for Clarion County Department of Public Safety at a cost of $88,248.50 through CoStars.

Other approvals included the following:

• CCAP 2022 Pcomp renewal for Workers Compensation. Coverage Period: 1/1/2022 – 1/1/2023. Cost: $114,508.00.

• 2022 Surety Bond renewal in the amount of $5,000.00 with GH Harris Associates. Paid by GH Harris Associates.

• Maintenance Service Agreement renewal with Clarion Office Equipment for 13 copiers. Term: 1/1/2022 – 1/1/2023.

• Maintenance Service Agreement renewal with McCleary Business Machines, Inc. for 23 copiers. Term: 1/1/2022 -1/1/2023.

• Contract with Geotech Engineering, Inc. to provide engineering services for the proposed Clarion 911 Center – Stream Bank Restoration project. Cost: $5,500.00.

• Human Services. New Contract with Explore Media to provide job postings and recruitment. Term: 12/2021 – 12/2022. Cost: Not to exceed $499.50/month.

• MH/DD. Purchase of two vehicles from Redbank Chevrolet (CoStars):

a. 2022 Chevy Equinox. Cost: $29,330.00.

b. 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 LTD. Cost: $42,793.00.

• Planning Commission. Appointment of Mr. Matthew Johnson for the Clarion County Planning Commission Board.Term: 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2025.

Personnel

Items Clarion County Park layoffs and six separations of employment.

County Park Layoffs:

• Kobe Cochran. Effective: 10/30/2021

• David Lannigan. Effective: 10/29/2021

• Carol Marshall. Effective 10/30/2021

• Kelsie Terwilliger. Effective: 10/30/2021

Separation of Employment of:

• Commissioners. Lorraine Schoepke. Effective: 12/03/2021

• County Park. Doug Marshall. Effective: 10/20/2021.

• Land Services. Timmy Cochran. Effective: 11/23/2021

• MH/DD. Mackenzie Park. Effective: 12/01/2021

• MH/DD. Ashley Shirey. Effective: 12/01/2021

• Prison. Brian Martin: Effective: 11/30/2021

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.