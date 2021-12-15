Criminal Conference Set for Today for Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen at Eldred Township Camp

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A criminal conference is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for a 32-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a teen at a camp in Eldred Township.

Court documents indicate Justin Anthony Domiano, of Vandergrift, is scheduled for a criminal conference with District Attorney Jeffrey D. Burkett at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15.

Vandergrift faces the following charges:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1 (three counts)



– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1 (two counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (five counts)– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age, Misdemeanor 2 (five counts)– Sell/Furnish Liquor Etc. to Minor, Misdemeanor 3 (four counts)

Domiano is currently free on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Eldred Township in April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:06 a.m. on April 6, Marienville-based State Police received a fax from Vandergrift Borough Police Department regarding a sexual assault incident reported to their department that allegedly occurred in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

The report stated that a known man had contacted the Vandergrift Borough Police in reference to a known 15-year-old female victim who had disclosed to him that she was sexually assaulted by Justin Domiano.

Marienville-based State Police then spoke to the known man by phone. The man reported that on the night of April 5, the victim told him she was sexually assaulted by Domiano while at his family’s camp. She also reportedly said that Domiano let her and a known 14-year-old male consume alcohol at the camp.

The man also explained to police that his family owns a camp in the Sigel area that is two camps away from Domiano’s camp. He also noted that he spoke to the male juvenile who confirmed that Domiano gave him and the victim alcohol once the previous year and said that when he went to go to sleep for the night, Domiano told him that it was the victim’s turn to sleep at his camp and he would have to return to his own camp.

Police spoke to the victim on April 21.

According to the complaint, the victim told police that the incident occurred when she and her family were at their camp sometime in August of 2019 and she and the male juvenile went to Domiano’s camp. She noted he was permitting them to drink 4Loco alcoholic drinks and said she had probably half of a can, and the male juvenile had left Domiano’s camp. She said she then “blacked out” at the kitchen table and woke up on the couch with Domiano rubbing her legs.

The victim told police Domiano stated “now it’s time for my payment since I let you drink,” and forced her to have intercourse with him. She also reported he threatened to harm himself if she didn’t comply.

The complaint notes that in subsequent interviews, the victim also told police she and Domiano engaged in other sex acts on another occasion when he had also provided her with alcohol.

Domiano was arraigned in front of Judge Bazylak at 9:35 a.m. on Thursday, June 24.

EDITOR’S NOTE #1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crime.

EDITOR’S NOTE #2: Additional details were omitted to help protect the identity of the victim.

