Dr. Richard Burkholder, age 89, passed away December 10, 2021, in Erie, PA. Richard was the son of the late Gertrude and Cyreld Burkholder.

Richard attended Cathedral Preparatory and Gannon University.

Upon graduation he left for Hamburg, Germany where he proudly served in the U.S. Army. Richard was awarded the National Defense Service medal and honorably discharged.

After serving in the military Richard attended University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. He proudly opened his dental practice and served the Oil City Community. Dr. Burkholder was well known for his professional and caring treatment of patients.

While raising his family in Oil City, Dr. Burkholder had many hobbies. You could always find him canoeing or riding his bike. Richard began running in his fifties and attended many 5K races and cherished his running club friends.

He was most proud of being a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America. Planning canoe and camping trips was his passion. He helped scouts reach their goals including his son Gregory who earned his Eagle Scout award along with other Boy Scouts. This was a very rewarding moment for all of them.

After his retirement, Richard moved to the Meadville area where he enjoyed walking his dogs.

Richard “Papa” was immensely proud of his family and talked about them continuously. He will be greatly missed by his son Gregory, wife Amy of Steamboat Springs, CO and his daughter, Lynne Ann (Burkholder) Mowris, husband William of Erie, his cherished grandchildren, Anna and Gretchen Burkholder of Steamboat Springs, CO, William Mowris, wife Cait of Steamboat Springs, CO, Elizabeth (Mowris) Krueger, husband Joshua of Pittsburgh, Pa and Elliot Mowris of Steamboat Springs, CO. Richard was also blessed with a great grandson, Otto Mowris, who he talked about all the time.

Private services were handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, Erie, PA.

Online condolences can be found at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.