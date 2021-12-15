Featured Local Job: Class A CDL Truck Drivers
Wednesday, December 15, 2021 @ 08:12 AM
Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc. is accepting applications Class A CDL Truck Drivers.
Applicant requirements:
- Minimum 5 years of experience
- Safety oriented
- Positive attitude & works well in teams
- Good work ethic
- Ability to lift heavy material
What we offer:
- Retirement Plan
- Health, Dental & Vision Insurance
- Life Insurance
- On the job training & certifications
- Competitive wages based on qualifications
How to apply:
- In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Online – visit their website at www.mealyinc.com to download an application, you may also submit a resume with an application at [email protected]
NO Phone calls will be accepted and applications must be submitted with a resume.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.