Featured Local Job: YMCA Sports Coordinator

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a Sports Coordinator.

The job of the YMCA Sports Coordinator is to organize, plan and execute youth and adult sports, including basketball, hockey, soccer, and other sports for ages two through adult.

This position is mainly evenings and weekends up to 28 hours per week as needed, seasonally.

Apply in person at the YMCA or send resume to Jesse Kelley, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Applications can be printed at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

Applications can be emailed to Jesse Kelley at [email protected]


