Francis E. Baughman Sr.

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-pcqZyBEoZyrFrancis E. Baughman Sr., 81, of Shippenville went home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, December 13, 2021 at UPMC Northwest after a brief illness.

Born on September 17, 1940 in Shippenville he was the son of Charles H. and Margaret (Peg) Swisher Baughman.

On November 28, 1959 he was married to Mary M. Beichner Baughman who preceded him in death on August 26, 2016.

He was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

He drove for many local trucking companies, he also worked for PennDot, C&K Coal, logging with Jack Harger, Clarion County Park and Courthouse and also delivered local newspapers for 32 years. He also ran his own alternator business.

In his free time he enjoyed hunting and fishing, working in his wood shop, and spending time with his beloved pets Jumper and Miss Kitty.

Francis is survived by his children: Theresa Seitz and husband Jerry of Marble; Francis Baughman Jr. Shippenville; Darlene Mary Cope and husband Ken of Venus; Bill Baughman and wife Pam of Cranberry; Gerald Baughman of Shippenville; Joseph Baughman and wife Cindy of Marble; and Rich Baughman and companion Tricia Austin of Lickingville. Also surviving are eighteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren. He is survived by his in-laws: Barbara Baughman of Shippenville, Pete Beichner of Titusville, Cicelia Dougherty of Brookville, Therese Galbraith of Brookville, Betty Slike of Shippenville, Dorothy McGiffen of Knox,, and Dennis Beichner of NC. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary, a granddaughter Geraldine Seitz, a grandson Gerald Baughman Jr. and a brother Charles W Baughman.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Mass of a Christian burial will be celebrated 10 am on Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Rev. Michael Polinek Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


