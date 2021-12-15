Grand Night: Redbank Valley’s Bain, Marshall Crack 1,000 Career Points in Win Over Cranberry

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) – It was something both Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall dreamed of since they were kids.

Scoring 1,000 career points.

As each of the seniors on the Redbank Valley boys basketball team got closer, they realized it could happen on the same night. They thought, “How cool would that be?”

Pretty darn cool.



Bain came into the game against Cranberry needing 11 points; Marshall needed 17. Bain got his early in the second quarter and just a few minutes later, Marshall reached the milestone in a 72-19 rout of Cranberry Wednesday night.

“It means a lot, especially to do it with my best friend,” Bain said. “It’s just awesome how we were able to do it the same night. We’ve been dreaming about this for a long time.”

Marshall scored all 19 of his points in the first half and now has 1,002 in his career. Bain scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half and sits at 1,003.

“It just finally happened – the dream came true,” Marshall said.

It was also a much-needed win for Redbank Valley, which started slowly in part because several key players on the team played in a PIAA Class A championship game six days ago.

Bain and Marshall being two of them.

“It’s been a lot, for sure, these past couple of weeks with basketball and football,” Marshall said. “But we’re going to get through it.

Marshall said another good thing is getting it over with early in the season.

He said he and Bain didn’t want it to drag out.

Redbank Valley played a couple of tough defensive teams the last two games, including Freeport out of the WPIAL Tuesday night in another low-scoring loss.

It was good to get the offense humming again, Marshall said.

“Now we can just play,” Marshall said. “We knew we wouldn’t get it against Freeport because we were still a little far away, but we felt like we could get it against Cranberry tonight. It was a good spark for us.”



