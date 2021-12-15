Greg Brazel, 32, was unexpectedly called home too soon on December 10, 2021.

Greg was born in 1989 and was a long-time resident of Mercer County, PA. Greg was the son of Lisa Francisco, who thought the world of her only son, and honored father, Ken Brazel and wife, Traci.

Greg is also survived by his high school sweetheart and soulmate, Brittany Brazel, who he married in 2012, and their three beautiful daughters Sadelyn; 9, Wylie; 6, and Cambri; 2, who all think their father hung the stars in the sky, a thought his wife shares. He was the best dad and husband in the world.

Greg was a graduate of Lakeview High School and enrolled in the Army National Guard shortly after graduation, where he proudly served his country alongside his brothers, deploying to Afghanistan.

Following his departure from the military, Greg completed trade schooling as an elevator mechanic, where he took pride in working for Schindler Elevator Company until the time of his passing.

Greg was a strong, hard-working, honest man who did right by others and firmly defended his beliefs. Greg had a notoriously witty sense of humor and a way with people that drew them in and made many admire his genuine character.

Greg worked passionately to be a jack of all trades. He took much enjoyment and pride in his employment. He was the handyman for anyone who needed it and was especially skilled at problem-solving.

His favorite hobbies were gun-collecting, hunting and fishing with his friends and father-in-law – and when asked what specifically, he’d say he would try hunting anything at least once.

He had many fond memories as a child fishing with his grandpa Ned and uncle Joe and hunting with his dad’s family.

Greg loved anything outdoors in the woods, mountains, and lakes and had plans to travel to many of nature’s treasures with his family. Greg loved getting muddy and considered his family a “machine family” — with a family-sized SXS and quads for both himself, his wife, and their three daughters. Greg always put his family above himself — thinking of them first and making sure they were taken care of and loved.

Along with his immediate family, Greg is survived and terribly missed by his parents-in-law, Doug and Sharal Reynolds who consider him their son; his brother, Shane Scott and wife, Kindra, nephew Owen, and nieces, Jaidyn and Delainy; siblings-in-law, Breanna and Wyatt Beougher and niece Jillian; siblings-in-law, Amanda and Adam Reddinger and nephew, Brantley and niece, Harper; Godsons, Noah and Owen; paternal aunts, Carolee Woods, Missy Badamo, Lynn Craig, and their spouses and families. Greg was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Ned Francisco; maternal grandmother, Beverly Simmons; maternal uncle, Joe Francisco; and paternal grandparents, Mary and Kenneth Brazel.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 4 – 7 pm on Friday, December 17.

A funeral service will take place at the funeral home Saturday, December 18, at 11 am.

Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Greg to the Veterans Leadership Program, which helps veterans in Western PA through life’s struggles by empowering them to live successful lives through housing, career, and wellness support or to his daughters in the care of his wife, Brittany.

Veterans Leadership Program – 2934 Smallman St. Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Brittany Brazel – 132 Five Points Rd. Utica, PA 16362

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

