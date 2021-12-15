Hearing Continued for Knox Man Accused of Repeatedly Raping Teen Victim

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued on Tuesday for a Knox man who is accused of repeatedly raping a teen victim.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Lucas E. Lockwood was continued on Tuesday, December 14, and is scheduled to resume at 9:15 a.m. on January 11, 2022.

Lockwood faces the following charges:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (five counts)



– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (five counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent, Felony 2 (five counts)– Sexual Assault, Felony 2 (five counts)– Indecent Assault-Without Consent of Other, Misdemeanor 2 (five counts)

He is currently free on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in early October.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on October 5, Knox Borough Police received notification from Children and Youth Services (CYS) that a known 16-year-old victim had made disclosing statements to a mandated reporter regarding sexual abuse.

When the victim was interviewed by police, the victim reported that the abuse began when the victim was very young, approximately four to six years old, according to the complaint.

The victim told police that Lockwood would show him/her pornography and then ask “Do you want to try this?”

The victim also reportedly stated that he/she would wake up to Lockwood touching his/her chest and genitals under clothing, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim also told police that in November of 2020, Lockwood was touching his/her chest and genitals again and then had nonconsensual sexual intercourse.

The complaint indicates that Lockwood had nonconsensual sexual intercourse with the victim multiple times.

Lockwood was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

