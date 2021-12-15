Margaret A. “Peg” (Collett) Emrick, 87, of Clarion, formerly of Elk City passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, of natural causes.

Born January 28, 1934, in Limestone, she was the daughter of the late Jay L. and Ada I. (Carberry) Collett. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She graduated in 1952 from Clarion-Limestone High School. She became employed at the Owens Illinois Glass Plant in the selecting department. In 1965 she chose to be a stay at home wife and mother.

On October 6, 1956, Peg married Harry L. Emrick who preceded her in death in March of 2017.

Peg enjoyed word search puzzles, talking on the phone, watching wheel of fortune and cornerstone tv. One of her greatest joys in life was being a great grandmother.

Peg is survived by her two daughters Patti (Rick) Braun of Shippenville and Lori (Randy) Brown of Sligo; three grandchildren Andrea (DJ) Benetti of Kossuth, Eric (Teri) Braun of Seminole and Curtis (Kayla) Brown of Huey and three great grandchildren complete her family (twins) Kessa and Kendal Brown and Carmella Benetti. Also surviving is a sister in law Ada Collett of Limestone.

Along with her husband and parents Peg was preceded in death by her seven siblings Lois, Robert, Doris, Jack, George, Victor and Bonnie.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 15th and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday December 16th at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn Ave., Knox. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with elder Rex Munsee officiating. Interment will be held at the Cedarview Cemetery in Strattanville.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

