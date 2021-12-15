Police: Knox Man Behind Bars for Brandishing Pistol, Threatening to Kill Woman, Himself



KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Knox man who allegedly brandished a loaded pistol during a domestic argument with a woman, then threatened to kill her or himself.

Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police on December 12 filed criminal charges against 61-year-old Charles H. McLaughlin Jr..

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:37 a.m. on Sunday, December 12, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of an active domestic incident at a residence on State Street in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

Police determined that Charles H. McLaughlin Jr. and a known female victim were involved in an argument that turned physical, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, during the argument, the victim struck McLaughlin with the back of her hand across his face. McLaughlin then reportedly grabbed the victim by her arm and struck her in the face. Then, McLaughlin allegedly went to his safe and retrieved a pistol.

The victim heard McLaughlin load the pistol from another room, then McLaughlin reportedly walked back to the bedroom where the victim was located. He then began waving the pistol in the air while saying he was going to kill the victim or kill himself, according to the complaint.

McLaughlin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 12, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

