Police Release Details of Crash on Foxburg Road Seriously Injuring Area Man

ALLEGHENY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was seriously injured in a crash that took place on Foxburg Road last week.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:09 p.m. on December 8, on Foxburg Road in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

Police say 54-year-old Larry J. Lint, of Parker, was operating a 2009 Ford F250 traveling west on Foxburg Road at approximately 50 miles per hour when he saw a deer on the roadway and attempted to avoid it by swerving. Lint then lost control of his vehicle, which subsequently struck a tree head-on before coming to a final rest facing north.

Lint suffered suspected serious injuries to his legs and was transported from the scene by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

According to police, he was using his seat belt improperly.

The vehicle sustained heavy, disabling damage.

Lint was cited for an insurance violation.

PSP Butler released the above report on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.