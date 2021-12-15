Police Seeking Information on Theft of Vehicle in Summerville Borough

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information regarding a vehicle that was reported stolen on Tuesday in Summerville Borough.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, an unknown suspect(s) stole a white Nissan Ultima bearing PA registration LCD4769.

Police say the vehicle had been parked on Church Street in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County, in front of the residence of the vehicle’s owner, a 32-year-old Summerville woman.

The vehicle is described as having a dent on the trunk lid near the Nissan emblem.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact Trooper Green of the Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.

