 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Seeking Information on Theft of Vehicle in Summerville Borough

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aSUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information regarding a vehicle that was reported stolen on Tuesday in Summerville Borough.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, an unknown suspect(s) stole a white Nissan Ultima bearing PA registration LCD4769.

Police say the vehicle had been parked on Church Street in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County, in front of the residence of the vehicle’s owner, a 32-year-old Summerville woman.

The vehicle is described as having a dent on the trunk lid near the Nissan emblem.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact Trooper Green of the Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.