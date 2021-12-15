Local Campsite Wins Two Awards at PCOA Convention

SIGEL, Pa. (EYT) – A local campsite won two awards at the Pennsylvania Campground Owners Association trade show last week.

(Photo submitted by John Straitiff of Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.)

Campers Paradise, located in Sigel, won the Best Website Award and the Community Involvement Award during the show’s third day, December 8.

“We do a ‘camp-for-a-cause’ weekend, and it benefits the Tri-County Animal Shelter,” general manager of Camper’s Paradise Courtney Reiber told exploreClarion.com. “Our campers book for two nights. They stay the second night for ten dollars with a donation of a large bag of pet food, and we take collections as well. Our campers donated $1,000.00 in cash for them, over 6,000 pounds of dog food, and several hundred dollars’ worth in cleaning supplies.”

Rieber explained they have been teaming up with Tri-County Animal Shelter for a few years now, and they like how active the shelter is about sharing their cause.

“Last year they weren’t able to due to COVID, but they’ll bring some of their pets out for people to see so they are very active in the event,” she said. “They want people to see there are pets in need, and sometimes if you don’t know it, you don’t see it, you don’t really think about it.”

The camp-for-a-cause weekend happens either the weekend before or after Memorial Day.

Reiber said the date is posted on their annual schedule, which comes out in January.

Two of Campers Paradise employees were also nominated for the separate award of Employee of the Year.

“Greg Reiber and Brooke Belgin,” said Reiber. “They did not win, but it was an honor for them to be nominated.”

