SPONSORED: Multiple Positions Available at Beverage-Air
Wednesday, December 15, 2021 @ 12:12 AM
Beverage-Air, in Brookville, is looking to hire several candidates to fill current vacancies.
They currently have openings for several various positions.
Starting pay rate is $13.50/hour. No experience is required.
Pay can increase to as much as $18.50 with 5+ years of relevant manufacturing experience.
What Beverage-Air offers:
– Premium pay for the weekend shift
– Quarterly pay progression reviews
– Paid vacation and holidays
– Comprehensive benefits package
Check out their job opportunities at https://beverage-air.com/careers.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.