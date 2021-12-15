 

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Seafood Night Thursday

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-seafood-nightRENO, Pa. (EYT) – This week’s Themed Thursday at Wanango Country Club is Seafood.

Got a craving for seafood? They are planning a feast!

Head out to Wanango on Thursday Night from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. for the best seafood in the area.

Reservations Preferred

814.676.8133 option #2
(please leave a message)

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

***GET YOUR GIFT CERTIFICATES***

Christmas is just around the corner. Wanango Country Club Gift Certificates make the perfect gift!

Gift Certificates can be used in both the Pro Shop and their restaurant. You get $5.00 for every $50.00 Gift Certificates you purchase.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
814.676.8133 option#1

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

wanango-fairway


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
