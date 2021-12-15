SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Seafood Night Thursday
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – This week’s Themed Thursday at Wanango Country Club is Seafood.
Got a craving for seafood? They are planning a feast!
Head out to Wanango on Thursday Night from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. for the best seafood in the area.
Reservations Preferred
(please leave a message)
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
***GET YOUR GIFT CERTIFICATES***
Christmas is just around the corner. Wanango Country Club Gift Certificates make the perfect gift!
Gift Certificates can be used in both the Pro Shop and their restaurant. You get $5.00 for every $50.00 Gift Certificates you purchase.
814.676.8133 option#1
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
