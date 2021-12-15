 

Clarion County Judicial Tax Sale Scheduled for Monday, December 20

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Screenshot at Dec 15 09-00-15CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County will launch a judicial sale on Monday, December 20, starting at 10:00 a.m. in the first-floor hallway of the Clarion County Courthouse.

(Clarion County Judicial Tax Sale item: 3.9-acre property in Clarion Township at I-80, Exit 70, Aerial view.)

Tax Claim Director Megan Kerr told commissioners it may be crowded in the hallway next Tuesday because 71 people have already registered for the sale of 29 parcels, including land, mineral rights, mobile homes, a shopping plaza, houses, and more.

One item that is up for sale is a 3.9-acre property in Clarion Township at I-80, Exit 70 is described as a commercial gas station owned by Shortway Properties, Inc. It is better known as the home of Bob’s CB Shop, a full-service CB and 10 Meter radio shop catering to both the trucking industry and hobbyists alike.

Kerr said Bob has rented the property for over 30 years and could be a bidder for the sale. A minimum bid of $863.00 is requested.

The Clarion County Tax Claim Department is responsible for collecting delinquent real estate taxes and taking payments for real estate taxes when the option of making payments is not available through the tax collector. Then, the monies are dispersed to the county, municipalities, and school districts.

Once the property is delinquent for two years, it is advertised and put up for tax sale. If the property is sold, the purchaser is responsible for paying all back taxes associated with the land, as well as any mortgages, judgments, and liens for the bidder. If it does not sell, it will be exposed to the judicial sale which is free and clear of back taxes, mortgages, judgments, and liens. The tax claim department will hold tax sales once a year for properties that are two years delinquent on taxes. This is done to recoup lost tax dollars.

All records/files are public.

For additional information and a list of properties, click here.

5C39995C-0ACB-4C90-913B-F76C1B238626_1_201_a(Pictured: Tax Claim Director Megan Kerr.)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

