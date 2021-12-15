Local Teachers Join Forces With Mechanistic Brewing for Christmas Carnival to Support Family of C-L Teacher Who Passed Away

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County community is coming together once again to support the family of an area teacher who recently passed away.

Mechanistic Brewing is joining forces with local teachers, spearheaded by Val Jacobson, to throw a Christmas Carnival, with proceeds to benefit the family of Caleb Kifer, a well-known and respected teacher at Clarion-Limestone High School who passed away on Friday, December 3, after a seven-month bout with cancer.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 18, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Mechanistic Brewing located at 538 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa.

Volunteer teachers will conduct Christmas crafts and games for kids, and there will be prizes, as well as cotton candy available.

There will also be a special appearance from Santa Claus himself!

Those aged 21+ can take advantage of a special offer on beer, as well! Pay What You Want for Mechanistic Brewing beers on tap #1 – 4, which include the Mech Ultra, Belgian Blonde Ale, New England Hazy IPA, or the Oktoberfest.

All donations will benefit the Kifer family.

