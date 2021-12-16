12-15 BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Croyle Returns to Lead Union Girls Past Venango Catholic

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Keira Croyle scored 17 points – eight coming in the first quarter – as Union rolled to a 49-23 win over Venango Catholic.

Croyle helped get the Damsels off to a good start and a 12-2 lead after one. She also helped Union close out the win with five points in the fourth quarter.

(Photo by Shelly Atzeni)

Croyle did not play in the season-opener Friday.

Dominika Logue also reached double digits for Union with 10 points.

Union led 23-7 at the half.

Lily Homan scored 12 points to pace Venango Catholic.

BOYS

Jordan Hesdon scored 14 points and lead five players in double digits for Clarion-Limestone in a 59-50 road win over Moniteau in boys basketball action Wednesday night.

Tommy Smith pitched in 12, Jase Ferguson, and Rylie Klingensmith 11 each, and Alex Bunter 10 for the Lions.

Moniteau, playing its season-opener, was also balanced. Kyle Pry, Colton Thomas, and Chason Rugg each scored 12 points for the Warriors.

Thomas also had 11 rebounds and Pry 10 boards for Moniteau.

The game was close throughout. Clarion-Limestone led 16-15 after one, 29-26 at the half and 42-41 after three before pulling away in the fourth quarter.

A-C VALLEY 76, FOREST 16 – Landon Chalmers scored 15 points and also had 12 rebounds and seven steals for the Falcons.

Ryan Cooper led the way for A-C Valley with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Falcons built a 47-11 lead at the half.

Alex Preston also added 12 points for A-C Valley, which had 11 players score at least two points.

UNION 67, VENANGO CATHOLIC 23 – Dawson Camper scored 15 points and also had 10 rebounds to lead the Golden Knights.

Caden Rainey pitched in 14 points and Payton Johnston 13 for Union.

Jake Leiderbach scored 21 of Venango Catholic’s 23 points.

