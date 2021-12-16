A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Rain showers likely before 11pm, then rain and snow showers. Low around 35. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 8am. High near 49. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.