Venango County Couple Behind Bars Following Meth Bust

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An area couple are behind bars following a meth bust that occurred early Thursday morning at their Oil City residence.

Court documents indicate 48-year-old Robert Wayne Haney Jr. and 47-year-old Thresea Jane Haney, both of Oil City, were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 11:53 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

A second-degree felony count of Conspiracy – Possession of Firearm Prohibited was also filed against Robert Haney.

Both defendants were lodged in the Venango County Jail.

Robert Haney was denied bail due to being a convicted felon not to possess firearms who was found in possession of 13 guns, according to the court documents.

Bail for Thresea Haney was set for $25,000.00 monetary.

The charges stem from a drug bust that occurred at an Oil City residence that occurred on December 16, 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, agents from the Office of the Attorney General along with Chief Wenner, of the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, and other law enforcement officers traveled to a residence on First Street in Oil City to execute a search warrant on the residence.

The search warrant stems from an investigation into the sale, delivery, and distribution, and/or possession with intent to deliver controlled substances by Robert Wayne Haney Jr. and Thresea Jane Haney as well as known and unknown co-conspirators.

Upon executing the search warrant, law enforcement agencies located Robert and Thresea Haney and a known male juvenile in the residence.

The known man juvenile was reportedly found to be in possession of approximately eight one-ounce packages of methamphetamine, as well as an unspecified amount of cash currency and a small amount of marijuana, the complaint states.

Robert and Thresea Haney were found to be in possession of approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, as well as firearms, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, approximately 13 different firearms were located and seized, including both pistols and long guns, during the search.

Robert Haney, who was found in actual physical control of a firearm, was confirmed to be a person who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, based on his criminal history and having been previously convicted of second-degree felony statutory sexual assault.

Preliminary hearings for Robert and Thresea Haney are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on December 22 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.