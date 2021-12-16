Charges Filed Against Local Man Involved in Alleged DUI Motorcycle Crash That Seriously Injured Woman

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a local man who was the operator in an alleged DUI motorcycle crash that seriously injured a passenger on his motorcycle.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 48-year-old George W. Coull, of Strattanville.

According to a criminal complaint, on September 11, Clarion-based State Police investigated a crash on State Route 66, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The complaint indicates police found that a black 2014 Harley Davidson had veered off the roadway and struck the guide rails. When police arrived at the scene, they found George Coull trying to lift the overturned motorcycle upright.

According to the complaint, it was later discovered that Coull was operating the motorcycle at the time of the crash, while a known woman was a passenger.

The passenger was treated at Allegheny General Hospital for injuries she suffered in the crash, the complaint notes.

When police attempted to question Coull about the crash, he reportedly appeared to be hesitant to answer questions. Police also noted his eyes appeared “glassy,” and he had a strong odor of alcohol on him.

When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, Coull reportedly stated “none.” However, police noted his speech and reactions appeared slurred and delayed, according to the complaint.

Coull also suffered facial trauma, and due to the injuries, was not asked to perform standardized field sobriety testing. He was subsequently treated at UPMC Presbyterian for the injuries he suffered from the crash.

Police performed a follow-up interview with Coull at his residence on September 13.

According to the complaint, Coull told police he was the operator of the motorcycle and the known woman was a passenger.

On September 27, a search warrant for medical records was served, and it was found that Coull’s blood following the crash showed a positive result for alcohol with a BAC determined to be .249% BAC.

Police also served a search warrant for the passenger’s medical records, which indicated the passenger was initially unconscious and had suffered severe injuries including a concussion, lacerations, abrasions of the abdominal wall and upper extremities, scalp hematoma, and blunt traumatic injury.

The following charges were filed against Coull through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on December 13:

– Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Careless Driving – Serious Bodily Injury, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on January 5, 2022, with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.