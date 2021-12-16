Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gingerbread Cheesecake

Enjoy this twist on Christmas gingerbread…cheesecake-style!

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups crushed gingersnap cookies

1/4 cup butter, melted

FILLING:

3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup molasses

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

3 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

TOPPING:

4 ounces semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

Chopped pecans and melted chocolate, optional

Directions

-Place a greased 9-in. springform pan on a double thickness of heavy-duty foil (about 18 in. square). Securely wrap foil around the pan.

-In a small bowl, combine cookie crumbs and butter. Press onto the bottom of the prepared pan. Place pan on a baking sheet. Bake at 325° for 8-12 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in the molasses, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Pour into crust.

-Place the springform pan in a large baking pan; add 1 in. of hot water to the larger pan. Bake at 325° until the center is just set and the top appears dull, 45-55 minutes. Remove springform pan from water bath. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen; cool 1 hour longer.

-For the topping, place chocolate in a small bowl. In a small saucepan, bring cream just to a boil. Pour over chocolate; whisk until smooth. Cool slightly, stirring occasionally. Pour over cheesecake. Refrigerate overnight.

-Remove sides of the pan. If desired, sprinkle with pecans and drizzle with additional melted chocolate.

