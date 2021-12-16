Clarion County Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths; Five Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths as of Wednesday, December 15.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,327 while the death toll increased to 167.

Neighboring Forest County reported five new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, increasing the county’s total number to 1,823 and leaving the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 11253 52 11305 255 (3 new) Butler 30902 67 30969 586 (1 new) Clarion 6312 15 6327 167 (3 new) Clearfield 13674 54 13728 246 Crawford 14369 48 14417 239 (1 new) Elk 5101 31 5132 70 (1 new) Forest 1818 5 1823 31 Indiana 11785 33 11818 284 (1 new) Jefferson 6585 24 6609 174 (2 new) McKean 6129 13 6142 111 Mercer 17122 41 17163 393 (1 new) Venango 8679 35 8714 188 (1 new) Warren 5422 7 5429 169 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

