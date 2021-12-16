 

Clarion University Men’s Swimming & Diving: Ty Rabenstein Named PSAC Men’s Swimming Athlete of the Week

Thursday, December 16, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

_rabenstein01LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) earlier this week announced its swimming weekly award winners.

Clarion University’s Ty Rabenstein earned PSAC Men’s Swimming Athlete of the Week for December 14 after leading the Golden Eagles to a dual meet victory over IUP on Saturday.

It is the second straight week a Golden Eagle men’s swimmer has won the award and the third total instance this season, as Connor Cary and David Bocci have previously won the award.

Rabenstein helped the Golden Eagles to another dual win over the weekend, winning a pair of events as Clarion beat IUP 143-94 in Pidgeon Natatorium. He started the day with a win in the 1000 Free, touching the wall in 10:04.32, and followed up with an individual win in the 500 Free, with a time of 4:56.19 in the latter. Both times represented PSAC qualifying marks.

With the dual win, the Golden Eagles improved to 4-0 in duals, including a 3-0 mark against PSAC competition.


