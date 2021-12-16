Couple Busted With Marijuana Grow-Op Sentenced to House Arrest, Probation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Callensburg couple were sentenced on Wednesday to a term of house arrest and probation for charges in relation to a marijuana grow operation in their home.

On Wednesday, December 15, 37-year-old Todd Alan Goodman and 34-year-old Patricia Lynn Goodman were sentenced to two years of probation with the first four months as house arrest for one count of Endangering Welfare of Children, a first-degree misdemeanor, and three years of probation for one count of Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, an ungraded felony.

The drug charge will run consecutive to the child endangerment charge.

The Goodmans pleaded guilty to the above charges on October 6.

The house arrest was added as a request from the couple’s attorney, Leonard Berger.

“I hope you understand the seriousness of what you’ve done, the seriousness of what you put your children through,” said Clarion County President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton before she handed down the sentence.

The charges stem from a report of a marijuana grow operation in Callensburg Borough.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:22 p.m. on December 12, Clarion-based State Police received a report of a marijuana grow operation at a residence on Main Street in Callensburg Borough, Clarion County.

It was reported that there were marijuana plants growing in a room by the bathroom of the residence as well as marijuana in baggies beside a bed in the bedroom belonging to Todd Alan Goodman and Patricia Lynn Goodman, the complaint states.

Clarion-based State Police obtained a warrant to search the residence on December 13 and served the warrant on December 14.

When officers entered the residence, Todd Goodman, Patricia Goodman, and a four-year-old juvenile were sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. The child was sleeping in a chair that had several bags of marijuana, containers of marijuana, vape pens, burnt marijuana joints, jars of marijuana, boxes of ziplock baggies, bottles of pills, a box of .22 ammo, and three firearms sitting next to it, according to the complaint.

Police also found bags of marijuana, rolling papers, burnt marijuana joints, grinders, vape pens, vape cartridges, glass pipes, and pill bottles with miscellaneous pills behind the bed Todd and Patricia Goodman were sleeping in, the complaint states.

There were also grow lights and marijuana leaves found on the floor of the closet in the bedroom, the complaint notes.

In a room beside the upstairs bathroom, police discovered a marijuana grow operation with marijuana plants in pots, grow lights, and a bag of fertilizer. Across from the upstairs bathroom was a bedroom where three other juveniles were sleeping. The juveniles’ bedroom was filled with piled up clothing, garbage, and miscellaneous items, almost to the ceiling, with only a small path to a portion of a single bed and a very small open space on the floor. The clothing items were also coming out of the room into the hallway where police noted there was an open flame gas heater with no cover, according to the complaint.

When Todd and Patricia Goodman were interviewed, they both admitted to growing, processing, and using the marijuana and paraphernalia that was seized from the residence, the complaint indicates.

Both defendants were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on December 14, 2020.

