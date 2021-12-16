Highland Oaks Resident Turns 102

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Lucinda native and Highland Oaks resident Grace Distler turned 102 years old on Wednesday, December 15.

Grace was born in 1919 and told exploreClarion.com things have changed a lot since that time, especially with people.

“Well, for one thing, they never take time to do things,” she said. “They’re in a hurry.”

Grace had three kids, two girls, and one boy. She said she spends her time sewing, doing crochet, playing bingo, and reading.

For her birthday, Grace had a party with her fellow residents and Highland Oaks staff. Her sister, two daughters, and many other relatives surprised her by attending the gathering.

For 27 years, she worked at Immaculate Conception School as the cafeteria manager.

She said video calling through FaceTime was something that really surprises her about the modern world.

Asked what she has done to live a long life, Grace said, “Just keep breathing.”

She also credited always being busy as a factor for longevity.

