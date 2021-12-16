 

Man Injured in Tractor-Trailer Collision on I-80 in Pine Creek Township

Thursday, December 16, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policePINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was injured in a crash that took place on Interstate 80 earlier this week.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:02 a.m. on Sunday, December 12.

Police say 61-year-old Virginia L. Shumaker, of Summerville, was operating a 2020 Kenworth truck attempting to merge onto Interstate 80 eastbound at Exit 81 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

Kevin B. Bedford, 56, of Lock Haven, was operating a 2006 Freightliner truck traveling east in the right lane of Interstate 80, and attempted to switch to the left lane but was unsuccessful and struck Shumaker’s trailer.

Shumaker’s truck came to a controlled rest off the south side of the roadway. Bedford’s truck left the north side of the roadway before coming back onto the roadway and coming to a final rest facing southeast with the trailer still on the right lane of the roadway.

Both operators were using seat belts.

Bedford suffered a cut to the top of his head but was not transported.

Shumaker was not injured.

Shumaker’s vehicle sustained minor damage to the trailer.

Bedford’s vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front engine area and was towed from the scene by Bricen’s Towing.

Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Shumaker was cited for a traffic violation.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

