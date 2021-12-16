 

Michael Patton Advising: Balancing Medicare and Work-Based Insurance

Thursday, December 16, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Patton newCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Balancing Medicare and Work-Based Insurance.

The number of working Americans age 65 and older dropped by 1.1 million during the first three months of the pandemic and has been slower to recover than other age groups. Even so, more than 10.8 million workers are eligible for Medicare, and the number is likely to grow as 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day until 2030.(1–2)

Some employers — especially small businesses — may require employees or covered spouses to enroll in Medicare when they are eligible in order to retain their employer-sponsored health insurance. But many workers who are eligible for both types of coverage can choose one or the other, or both. To make an informed decision, it’s important to understand an array of rules and other considerations regarding costs and coverage.

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Balancing-Medicare-and-Work-Based-Insurance.c9816.htm

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

